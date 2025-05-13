JM Financial standalone net profit rises 389.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.87% to Rs 251.89 croreNet profit of JM Financial rose 389.81% to Rs 134.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.87% to Rs 251.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 191.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 74.01% to Rs 538.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 309.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.61% to Rs 837.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 717.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales251.89191.01 32 837.20717.93 17 OPM %60.9836.50 -44.5145.15 - PBDT156.4870.02 123 565.70421.09 34 PBT152.0867.39 126 549.10410.20 34 NP134.5527.47 390 538.74309.60 74
