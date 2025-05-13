Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 10.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.91% to Rs 186.08 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 10.41% to Rs 20.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.91% to Rs 186.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.54% to Rs 77.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 717.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 619.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales186.08166.28 12 717.16619.63 16 OPM %28.4726.28 -26.5123.28 - PBDT50.5640.72 24 191.01144.55 32 PBT28.6122.61 27 102.6970.01 47 NP20.6818.73 10 77.6156.84 37

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

