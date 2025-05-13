Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Walchand Peoplefirst standalone net profit declines 64.65% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 27.01% to Rs 8.51 crore

Net profit of Walchand Peoplefirst declined 64.65% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.01% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.37% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.74% to Rs 30.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.516.70 27 30.8026.16 18 OPM %4.008.96 --0.266.31 - PBDT0.731.47 -50 2.545.03 -50 PBT0.631.35 -53 2.144.54 -53 NP0.350.99 -65 1.803.42 -47

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

