JNK India consolidated net profit declines 20.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 190.94 croreNet profit of JNK India declined 20.48% to Rs 13.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 190.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 226.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.80% to Rs 30.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 476.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 480.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales190.94226.85 -16 476.65480.24 -1 OPM %9.7013.78 -9.7621.19 - PBDT24.0429.99 -20 50.3994.52 -47 PBT22.0728.42 -22 44.0688.90 -50 NP13.2416.65 -20 30.2062.65 -52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content