Jocil standalone net profit declines 46.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 182.32 croreNet profit of Jocil declined 46.01% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 182.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.70% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.07% to Rs 753.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
