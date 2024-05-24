Business Standard
Jocil standalone net profit declines 46.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 8.89% to Rs 182.32 crore
Net profit of Jocil declined 46.01% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.89% to Rs 182.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 82.70% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.07% to Rs 753.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales182.32200.10 -9 753.20919.28 -18 OPM %1.742.31 -0.681.93 - PBDT4.225.13 -18 8.7518.96 -54 PBT2.603.57 -27 2.6512.75 -79 NP1.693.13 -46 1.7310.00 -83
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

