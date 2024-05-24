Business Standard
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 2.45 crore
Net Loss of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.450 0 2.760 0 OPM %-92.240 --103.620 - PBDT-1.77-0.32 -453 -2.37-0.85 -179 PBT-5.18-5.43 5 -21.10-21.27 1 NP-5.35-5.43 1 -21.27-21.27 0
First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

