Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 171.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 2600.15 crore
Net profit of PNC Infratech rose 171.19% to Rs 395.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 2600.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2304.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.12% to Rs 909.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 658.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 8649.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7956.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2600.152304.85 13 8649.877956.08 9 OPM %28.3117.82 -23.1720.11 - PBDT577.25301.14 92 1425.551210.77 18 PBT532.90244.32 118 1248.74957.46 30 NP395.89145.98 171 909.42658.45 38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon