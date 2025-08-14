John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.04% to Rs 2.84 croreNet Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.04% to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.843.69 -23 OPM %-13.38-4.61 -PBDT-0.340.02 PL PBT-0.42-0.09 -367 NP-0.42-0.09 -367
