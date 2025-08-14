LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 15.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.80% to Rs 13.07 croreNet profit of LWS Knitwear declined 15.63% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.80% to Rs 13.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales13.0717.38 -25 OPM %8.114.20 -PBDT0.370.44 -16 PBT0.350.42 -17 NP0.270.32 -16
