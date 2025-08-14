Adtech Systems standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.84% to Rs 8.79 croreNet profit of Adtech Systems rose 50.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.799.97 -12 OPM %9.6715.35 -PBDT1.051.57 -33 PBT0.881.32 -33 NP0.660.44 50
