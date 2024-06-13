Sales decline 52.45% to Rs 24.72 croreNet profit of Jotindra Steel & Tubes rose 127.09% to Rs 44.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.45% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 103.61% to Rs 50.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.16% to Rs 74.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
