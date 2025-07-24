JSW Energy arm inks pact with BESCOM for solar project

JSW Energy has announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Forty Five, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).The agreement is for a grid-connected 100 MW solar project integrated with a 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).
The project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district. The PPA has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.31 per kWh.
With this development, the companys total locked-in energy storage capacity now stands at 29.4 GWh, comprising 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage. JSW Energy is well-positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.
JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip shed 0.48% to Rs 531.15 on the BSE.
