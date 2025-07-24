Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy arm inks pact with BESCOM for solar project

JSW Energy arm inks pact with BESCOM for solar project

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

JSW Energy has announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Forty Five, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

The agreement is for a grid-connected 100 MW solar project integrated with a 100 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The project will be developed on a designated site and connected to the 220/400 kV KPTCL Firozabad substation in Kalaburagi district. The PPA has been signed for a tenure of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 4.31 per kWh.

With this development, the companys total locked-in energy storage capacity now stands at 29.4 GWh, comprising 3.0 GWh of BESS and 26.4 GWh of pumped hydro storage. JSW Energy is well-positioned to achieve its target of 40 GWh of energy storage by 2030.

 

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.48% to Rs 531.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with minor losses, realty shares decline

Indices trade with minor losses, realty shares decline

Cigniti Tech slips after Q1 PAT slides 10% QoQ to Rs 66 cr

Cigniti Tech slips after Q1 PAT slides 10% QoQ to Rs 66 cr

Yen hits 2-week high as US-Japan trade deal boosts sentiment

Yen hits 2-week high as US-Japan trade deal boosts sentiment

Borosil Renewables slides after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 272 cr

Borosil Renewables slides after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 272 cr

Volumes soar at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon