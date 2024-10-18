Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy inks 25-yr PPA with MSEDCL for 1,200 MW hybrid capacity

JSW Energy inks 25-yr PPA with MSEDCL for 1,200 MW hybrid capacity

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 11:57 AM IST

JSW Energy said that JSW Renew Energy Six and JSW Renew Energy Thirty have signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for STU-connected solar-wind hybrid capacity.

The company has signed PPAs for two hybrid projects, each with a capacity of 600 MW, totalling 1,200 MW.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

JSW Renew Energy Six and JSW Renew Energy Thirty are the step-down subsidiaries of JSW Energy.

These agreements are set for a 25-year period at a tariff of Rs 3.60 per kWh. The projects are expected to be commissioned within 24 months and will be connected to STU in Maharashtra.

 

"Currently, the company has a project pipeline of 8.3 GW, with PPAs signed for 4.4 GW, JSW Energy stated in an exchange filing.

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.7 GW operational, 2.1 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW. The company also has 16.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.

More From This Section

Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Landmark Cars gets LoI from BYD India for Faridabad dealership

Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at L&T Technology Services Ltd counter

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Mazagon Dock spurts as board to mull stock split on Oct 22

Tata Chemicals slides after Q2 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Tata Chemicals slides after Q2 PAT drops 46% YoY to Rs 267 cr

Barometers trim losses; FMCG shares slide

Barometers trim losses; FMCG shares slide

JSW Energy is the power utility arm of the JSW Group. The company has its presence in power generation, power transmission, mining and power trading across multiple states.

The power generation companys consolidated net profit jumped 79.99% to Rs 521.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 289.88 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell by 1.65% YoY to Rs 2,879.46 crore June 2024 quarter.

The scrip declined 0.64% to currently trade at Rs 672.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

PKL 2024 October 18 matches

PKL 2024 today's matches live timings, streaming and telecast details

warehouse

Blackstone Group emerges as highest bidder for LOGOS India at Rs 1,200 cr

china Flag, China

China's Q3 GDP shows weakest pace since 2023, backs calls for more stimulus

vote, election, voting, Voter, Haryana Election

Filing of nomination for first phase of Jharkhand Assembly election begins

markets, stock market, brokers, brokerages, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

Trading strategy ahead of Samvat 2081: Buy the dips, Sell the rallies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon