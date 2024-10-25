Business Standard
JSW Energy Ltd Falls 2.57%

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 16.66% over last one month compared to 9.5% fall in BSE Utilities index and 6.04% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Energy Ltd lost 2.57% today to trade at Rs 653.25. The BSE Utilities index is down 0.37% to quote at 6197. The index is down 9.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Ltd decreased 1.68% and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd lost 1.39% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went up 78.32 % over last one year compared to the 26.73% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Energy Ltd has lost 16.66% over last one month compared to 9.5% fall in BSE Utilities index and 6.04% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12293 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 97369 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 804.95 on 24 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 347.5 on 25 Oct 2023.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

