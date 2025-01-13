Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy update on acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company under CIRP process

JSW Energy update on acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company under CIRP process

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
JSW Energy announced that the resolution plan submitted by the Company for KSK Mahanadi Power Company (KMPCL) under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has been approved by the Committee of Creditors and the Company has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional on 13 January 2025.

KPMCL owns 1,800 MW operational and another 1,800 MW under construction thermal power plant located in the state of Chhattisgarh. The closure of the transaction shall be subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals including from the National Company Law Tribunal and Competition Commission of India.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

G R Infraprojects successfully bids for MSRDC project of Rs 1,947 cr

Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

Brigade Enterprises signs MoU with Technopark

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 14.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 4.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 4.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIs Stock market holiday on 14Gold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon