JSW Energy update on acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power Company under CIRP process

JSW Energy announced that the resolution plan submitted by the Company for KSK Mahanadi Power Company (KMPCL) under the corporate insolvency resolution process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has been approved by the Committee of Creditors and the Company has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional on 13 January 2025.
KPMCL owns 1,800 MW operational and another 1,800 MW under construction thermal power plant located in the state of Chhattisgarh. The closure of the transaction shall be subject to the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals including from the National Company Law Tribunal and Competition Commission of India.
