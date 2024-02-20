JSW Infra gains on bagging LoI from JNPA

JSW advanced 3.37% to Rs 240.75 after it received letter of intent (LoI) from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for a work order through public private partnership (PPP) mode.

The firm added that the terms and conditions awarded will be as per the draft concession agreement and its amendments submitted along with the bid, which is to be signed within 30 days of the issue to LoI.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions. It currently operates nine port concessions in India with an aggregate installed cargo handling capacity of 158.43 MTPA as of 30 June 2023 spread across spread across both west and east coast of India.

The company reported 118.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.66 crore on 17.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 940.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scope of order contains equipping, operation, maintenance and transfer of additional liquid cargo berths LB3 and LB4 at Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Port through PPP mode.