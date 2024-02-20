Kinara Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 968.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Kinara Capital Pvt rose 968.89% to Rs 9.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 137.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0137.06 -100 OPM %038.63 -PBDT12.853.40 278 PBT12.851.05 1124 NP9.620.90 969
