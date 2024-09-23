JSW Infrastructure acquires state-of-the-art dredger to support its expansion projects

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

JSW Infrastructure has taken delivery of a new, state]of]the]art dredger from Netherlands based IHC Dredging. This investment into the second dredger, aligns with the companyfs FY2030 growth plan to boost capacity from 170 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 400 MTPA. The new dredger will support both greenfield and brownfield expansion projects at multiple ports of the company.