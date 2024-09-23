Business Standard
JSW Infrastructure acquires state-of-the-art dredger to support its expansion projects

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
JSW Infrastructure has taken delivery of a new, state]of]the]art dredger from Netherlands based IHC Dredging. This investment into the second dredger, aligns with the companyfs FY2030 growth plan to boost capacity from 170 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 400 MTPA. The new dredger will support both greenfield and brownfield expansion projects at multiple ports of the company.
First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

