Volumes soar at TVS Motor Company Ltd counter

TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26071 shares Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd, Vedant Fashions Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TVS Motor Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26071 shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.2,832.00. Volumes stood at 57050 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 76433 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16707 shares. The stock gained 6.19% to Rs.1,726.00. Volumes stood at 29496 shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd clocked volume of 1.44 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31681 shares. The stock gained 7.51% to Rs.535.90. Volumes stood at 45969 shares in the last session.

Godrej Properties Ltd witnessed volume of 40530 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11412 shares. The stock increased 2.81% to Rs.3,072.80. Volumes stood at 22269 shares in the last session.

Vedant Fashions Ltd clocked volume of 17607 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5175 shares. The stock gained 3.23% to Rs.1,334.50. Volumes stood at 4138 shares in the last session.

