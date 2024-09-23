HFCL hits 52-week high after joining hands with GA-ASI

HFCL rallied 4.73% to Rs 169.40 after the company announced its strategic partnership with general atomics aeronautical systems incorporated (GA-ASI) to develop and supply critical sub-systems for GA-ASI's advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). The collaboration envisions development of critical sub-systems for GA-ASIs current and future UAV platforms reflecting India's growing investment in advanced defence technologies. HFCLs selection as a high-technology supplier by GA-ASI is a testament to its cutting-edge research and development capabilities, which meet the stringent design, development, and delivery timelines required for this critical project. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp HFCLs subsidiary namely Raddef, a front-runner in developing advanced radar and RF solutions, has been instrumental in driving innovation in the defence sector. The collaboration envisions development of critical sub-systems for GA-ASIs current and future UAV platforms reflecting India's growing investment in advanced defence technologies.

The companys comprehensive range of surveillance radars, which are versatile, portable, and deployable across various terrains, is already well-regarded in the industry. Furthermore, HFCL is actively developing a state-of-the-art Drone Detection Radar, set to become a crucial element in modern drone detection systems.

The current R&D initiatives encompass a wide array of radar technologies, including ground surveillance radars, weather radars, threat emulators, LTE-based passive radars, fog and foliage penetration radars, coastal surveillance radars, avalanche detection radars, muzzle velocity radars and altimeters.

Mahendra Nahata, managing director of HFCL, said, We at HFCL have always been at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to enhancing national security through indigenous technology solutions. Our selection by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated to develop critical sub-systems for the UAVs is a proud moment for us and reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative. These drones, with their versatile applications, symbolize our resolve to contribute to the defence forces with cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with General Atomics reinforces HFCLs position as a trusted partner in the global defence landscape and underscores our dedication to supporting Indias defence modernization efforts.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in creating digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. Over the years, HFCL has emerged as a trusted partner offering sustainable high-tech solutions with a commitment to providing the latest technology products to its customers. HFCLs strong R&D expertise coupled with its global system integration services and decades of experience in fiber optics enable it to deliver innovative digital network solutions required for the most advanced networks.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 63.4% to Rs 111.30 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 68.09 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. The revenue from operations rise 16.4% YoY to Rs 1,158.24 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of HFCL hits a 52-week high of Rs 171 on the BSE.

