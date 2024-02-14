JSW Steel crude steel production rises 7% YoY in Jan'24

The steel major said that its consolidated crude steel production for the month of January 2024 grew 7% to 23.62 lakh tonnes from 22.02 lakh tonnes steel produced in January 2023.

JSW Steel, the flagship business of the diversified JSW Group, is India's leading integrated steel company.

The steel manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,415 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 490 crore recorded in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations grew by 6.87% year on year to Rs 41,337 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

The scrip fell 1.25% to currently trade at Rs 802.95 on the BSE.

Production of Indian operations rose 6% YoY to 22.86 lakh tonnes. Production of JSW Steel USA-Ohio stood at 0.76 lakh tonnes in January 2024, up 55% from 0.49 lakh tonnes produced in same period last year.