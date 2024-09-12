Business Standard
JSW Steel reports consolidated crude steel production of 23.16 lakh tonnes for Aug'24

Sep 12 2024
JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of August'24 at 23.16 Lakh tonnes.
The Company commissioned all major facilities to expand its capacity from 3.5 MTPA to 4.5 MTPA at BPSL. Production ramp-up is expected gradually by Q3 FY25.
Monthly Crude Steel production was higher by 2% YoY in the Indian Operations with a capacity utilisation of 91%. US operations remained flattish. Consolidated crude steel production grew by 1% YoY.
The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)
Particulars Aug24 Aug23 YoY Indian Operations 22.49 22.15 2% JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.67 0.71 Consolidated Production 23.16 22.86 1%
First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

