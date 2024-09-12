Stock Alert: NBCC, Infosys, Lupin, NBCC, HPCL, Adani Ports

Securities in F&O ban: Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Hindustan Copper and RBL Bank Stocks to watch: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp NBCC (India) has signed Memorandum of association (MoU) with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) to collaborate to develop a prominent land parcel of MTNL in New Delhi. The project is valued at approximately Rs 1,600 crore. Hindustan Petroleum corporation (HPCL) board has approved two projects. The Rs 2,212 crore Visakh Raipur Pipeline project which will build a pipleline from Viskah to Raipur and a Kantabanji, aiding product movement from the Visakh Refinery and The Visakh Refinery Modernization Project's cost was revised to Rs 30,609 crore, with completion set for October 2024.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has signed a concession agreement with Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) to develop berth No.13 at Kandla, Gujarat, A new subsidiary, DPA Container and Clean Cargo Terminal will handle operations. APSEZ received the LoI in July 2024 for 30 year concession to develop and operate the berth under DBFOT model. The 300m berth with a 5.7 MMT annucal capacity is expected to be commissioned by FY27.

Nazara Technologies announced the acquisition of 15.86% stake in GetStan Technologies Pte which is an esports community platform in India, Nazara will purchase the stake in STAN for Rs 18.4 crore in all cash secondary transaction.

Tata Steel has signed a 500 million Grant Funding Agreement with UK Government for 1.25 billion green steel project in port Tallbot. The agreement is to allow the installation of an electric arc furnace at port Tallbot. The grant will help preserve 5,000 jobs.

Infosys has collaborated with Clearstream, part of Deustsche Bse, to enhance the digital issuance platform.

Lupin will acquire 42.6% stake in Sunsure Solarspark for Rs 10.6 crore.

Gujarat Flurochemicals wholly owned subsidiary, GFCL EV Products incorporated GFCL EV Products GmBH in Hamburg, Germany, on 10 September 2024.

