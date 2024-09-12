Delhi CM Kejriwal's judicial custody extended in liquor policy scam case

Kejriwal, who was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail, had been granted judicial custody earlier. The court's decision comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary charge sheet against the Chief Minister and others involved in the case.

The Supreme Court is still pending its verdict on Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI and seeking bail.

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, till September 25 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.