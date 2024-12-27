Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 12:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Food gains on inking MoU with Coca-Cola India

Jubilant Food gains on inking MoU with Coca-Cola India

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks advanced 2.56% to Rs 721.65 after the company announced that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Coca-Cola India to procure sparkling beverages from the soft drink major's bottlers.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jubilant FoodWorks will acquire a portfolio of sparkling beverage products and select other items from the Coca-Cola Companys authorized bottlers.

The company will conduct marketing activities for the specified products as outlined in the agreement. A master agreement will be executed between the parties, starting from 1 April 2025, based on the principal terms of the MoU, with additional terms aligned to the size and scale of such arrangements.

 

Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food service companies. Its group network comprises 3,130 stores across six markets: India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The Group has a strong portfolio of brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brandsDollar's, Popeyes, and Dunkin'and' two own brandsHongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrandCOFFY in Turkey.

The company's net profit fell 26.4% to Rs 71.5 crore on a 42.8% increase in revenue to Rs 1954.7 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 422 pts; pharma shares advance

Sensex jumps 422 pts; pharma shares advance

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV and Unit VII secures Eurasia GMP approval

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV and Unit VII secures Eurasia GMP approval

NBCC secures multiple work orders worth Rs 369 cr

NBCC secures multiple work orders worth Rs 369 cr

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

Thomas Cook gains as arm opens 10th wildlife resort in Rajasthan

Thomas Cook gains as arm opens 10th wildlife resort in Rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon