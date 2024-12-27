Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 11:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV and Unit VII secures Eurasia GMP approval

Shilpa Medicare's Unit IV and Unit VII secures Eurasia GMP approval

Image

Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Shilpa Medicare, Unit IV, Jadcherla, Telangana, India and Shilpa Medicare, Unit VII, Nacharam, Hyderabad, Telangana, India had undergone a GMP inspection by Ministry of Health, Belarus for GMP certification from the Eurasian Economic Union in October 2024.

Both units of Shilpa Medicare (Unit IV and Unit VII), have now received GMP approval of Eurasia, the member countries for which are Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

This approval will open up significant business opportunities in these countries.

Unit IV of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in the manufacture, testing, release and distribution of sterile Injectable and non-sterile Oral finished dosage forms in the US, Europe and rest of the world markets.

 

Unit VII of Shilpa Medicare is engaged in testing raw materials, packing materials, finished dosage forms and other testing activities.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NBCC secures multiple work orders worth Rs 369 cr

NBCC secures multiple work orders worth Rs 369 cr

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

Board of UltraTech Cement approves acquisition of minority stake in Star Cement

Thomas Cook gains as arm opens 10th wildlife resort in Rajasthan

Thomas Cook gains as arm opens 10th wildlife resort in Rajasthan

VA TECH WABAG edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 700 crore in Zambia

VA TECH WABAG edges higher after bagging contract worth Rs 700 crore in Zambia

Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Finolex Industries Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon