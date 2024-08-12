Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jubilant Foodworks jumps after Q1 PAT soars YoY to Rs 61 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Jubilant Foodworks rallied 5.07% to Rs 629.15 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 60.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 28.91 crore in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations jumped 44.85% YoY to Rs 1,933.06 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 46.62% to Rs 79.63 crore in Q1 FY25.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 383.1 crore, registering the growth of 38.9% YoY as compared with Rs 275.8 crore in Q1 FY24. EBITDA margin reduced 19.8% in Q1 FY25 as against 20.7% in Q1 FY24.
India business reported 9.9% jump in revenue to Rs 1,439.6 crore, mainly driven by 8.5% growth in Dominos India. Dominos like-for-like (LFL) came in at 3.0% with Dominos Delivery LFL at 12.1%. A total of 52 net stores were added across all brands in India. The comapny Added 52 net stores in India across all brands.
In Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, Dominos system sales came in at Rs 7,15.1 crore. Dominos Turkey LFL growth was 10.3%. COFFYs system sales came in Rs 65.7 crore and Coffy LFL growth was 8.7%. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 461.4 crore.
Revenue from Dominos Bangladesh came in at Rs 17.0 crore, up by 42.2% on the back of accelerated network expansion. Revenue from Dominos Sri Lanka came in at Rs 17.4 crore, up by 17.0%. A total of 14 net stores were added across all International markets.

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Phoenix Mills Ltd counter

Inox Wind spurts on reporting turnaround PAT of Rs 47 cr in Q1

US stocks finish week marginally higher

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 147.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Nifty below 24,300 level; Media shares buck trend

S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, We achieved solid first quarter results, with broad based growth across markets led by healthy LFL and store growth. We also celebrated network milestones of crossing 3,000 stores at a Group level and setting a new record of operating 2,000+ Dominos stores in India. India business growth in particular, accelerated with a sharpened valuefor money focus in Dominos, through delivery fee waiver well supported by continued network expansion. We remain on track to become Indias first foodservice Company to cross $1 bn in group system sales.
Sameer Khetarpal, CEO and MD, Jubilant FoodWorks, said, It was indeed a milestone quarter. JFL delivered a strong quarter with growth across all business lines, expansion in the store network and improvement in margin trajectory. The quality of growth stands out, as it is order-led, monthly active users were at a record high and the Company acquired new customers at the highest-ever rate, beating the industry trend, thus, indicating the belief in our core strategy of being customer first and data-and-technology-forward.
Jubilant FoodWorks (JFL) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Incorporated in 1995, JFL holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In India, JFL has a strong and extensive network of 2,029 Domino's stores across 407 cities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Apple to release next-generation iPhone SE with AI features in 2025: Report

France's beautiful dream fades as Paris Games give way to political crisis

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves petition in Supreme Court against CBI arrest in liquor policy case

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks attempt recovery amid Hindenburg-Sebi conflict; VIX up 6%

Analysts wary of Zydus Life's US sales post FY25, valuations; stock down 5%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon