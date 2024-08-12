Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Morepen Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 147.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.51% to Rs 455.22 crore
Net profit of Morepen Laboratories rose 147.23% to Rs 36.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 13.51% to Rs 455.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 401.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales455.22401.04 14 OPM %11.346.51 -PBDT53.8928.23 91 PBT48.1720.51 135 NP36.1714.63 147
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Analysts wary of Zydus Life's US sales post FY25, valuations; stock down 5%

Heavy rains in north India leave over 28 dead, trigger floods & landslides

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks volatile amid Hindenburg-Sebi conflict; VIX up 6%

Harris gains ground in key battleground States, continues fundraising spree

LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal moves petition in Supreme Court against CBI arrest in liquor policy case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon