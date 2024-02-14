Sensex (    %)
                        
Jubilant Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, VLS Finance Ltd and Entertainment Network (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 February 2024.
Jubilant Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 875.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4967 shares in the past one month.
Xchanging Solutions Ltd soared 17.93% to Rs 152.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.93 lakh shares in the past one month.
Lambodhara Textiles Ltd surged 15.68% to Rs 181.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7461 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18067 shares in the past one month.
VLS Finance Ltd advanced 15.36% to Rs 303. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34948 shares in the past one month.
Entertainment Network (India) Ltd spurt 15.29% to Rs 300.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41684 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

