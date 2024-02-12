Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Star Cement Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2024.
Star Cement Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Grasim Industries Ltd- Partly Paidup surged 10.00% to Rs 846.55 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 732 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7514 shares in the past one month.
Star Cement Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 213.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54432 shares in the past one month.
Global Health Ltd soared 8.57% to Rs 1377.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59277 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36913 shares in the past one month.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd exploded 8.29% to Rs 1547.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19793 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9675 shares in the past one month.
Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd advanced 7.77% to Rs 464.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28593 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shree Cement hits 52-week high as Q3 PAT soars to Rs 734 cr

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

A-1 Acid consolidated net profit rises 10.53% in the December 2023 quarter

KCL consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Bemco Hydraulics consolidated net profit rises 172.09% in the December 2023 quarter

PBM Polytex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 0.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon