Tata Power Solar Systems commissions India's largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems project

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
At Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh
Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), has successfully commissioned the country's largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project that comprises 100 MW Solar PV Project coupled with 120 MWh Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.
TPSSL bagged this Rs 945 crore project on Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis from the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) in December 2021. The order scope included engineering, design, supply, construction, erection, testing, O&M and commissioning of the projects.
First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 2:10 PM IST

