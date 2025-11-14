Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) standalone net profit rises 49.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.97% to Rs 109.64 croreNet profit of Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) rose 49.36% to Rs 5.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.97% to Rs 109.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 98.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales109.6498.80 11 OPM %3.893.13 -PBDT7.585.48 38 PBT7.395.28 40 NP5.843.91 49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content