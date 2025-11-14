Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 2.80% to Rs 34.55 crore

Net profit of Porwal Auto Components reported to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.80% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.5533.61 3 OPM %9.231.04 -PBDT3.100.16 1838 PBT1.68-1.12 LP NP1.68-1.12 LP

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

