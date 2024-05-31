Jupiter Electric Mobility receives ARAI nod to commence production of JEM TEZ, a 1-ton commercial EV

Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), a subsidiary of Jupiter Wagons, received the approval from The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on 29 May 29 2024. This certification ensures compliance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, marking a significant milestone for JEM, as it prepares to commence the commercial production of its innovative Battery Operated Light Commercial Vehicles under the brand name JEM TEZ.

JEM is set to revolutionize the market by becoming the first, to launch a 1-ton commercial electric vehicle (EV). The JEM TEZ is designed for optimal performance and efficiency, featuring cutting-edge fast charging technology that can charge the vehicle from 0% to 100% in approximately 20 minutes at combined charging stations, which is the fastest charging time in the industry. Additionally, the onboard charger allows the vehicle to be fully charged in less than 2 hours. The JEM TEZ boasts a certified range of 127 kilometers, making it an ideal solution for various commercial applications.

In addition to the vehicle's impressive technical specifications, JEM TEZ comes equipped with Telematics to monitor the health and performance of all its EVs. This will enable real-time diagnosis, maintenance and support, ensuring that any issues can be swiftly addressed, thereby enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the JEM TEZ fleet.

