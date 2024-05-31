Mahindra Logistics enters into JV agreement with Seino, Japan

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Mahindra Logistics has executed a joint venture agreement with Seino Holdings Co., Japan (Seino) to enable the formation of a Joint Venture company (JVCo.) in India, for carrying on the business of providing warehousing and trucking services and related services thereto primarily to Japanese automobile companies and Japanese auto ancillary companies and / or their respective automobile and/or auto ancillary Affiliates in India, and such other matters as may be agreed from time to time. The Company will hold 50% in the proposed JVCo. and the balance 50% will be held by Seino.