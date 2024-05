TI has seen very encouraging response to its Flandy range in the state, aiding the Company's jump to become the fourth largest IMFL player and the third largest IMFL Prestige & Above (P&A) player in the state in FY24.

Tilaknagar Industries announced the unveiling of a new flavour innovation under its Flandy (premium flavoured Brandy) range. Mansion House Flandy has now been launched in an all-new Green Apple flavour in the state of Telangana, to begin with.