Jupiter Life Line Hospitals standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.82% to Rs 315.82 croreNet profit of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals rose 8.55% to Rs 54.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.82% to Rs 315.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 275.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales315.82275.06 15 OPM %24.9525.96 -PBDT87.1677.70 12 PBT70.4867.29 5 NP54.6050.30 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content