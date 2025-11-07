Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 0.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 594.57 croreNet profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 0.54% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 594.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 622.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales594.57622.07 -4 OPM %9.277.34 -PBDT52.2447.99 9 PBT19.7620.43 -3 NP14.6314.71 -1
