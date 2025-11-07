Friday, November 07, 2025 | 06:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 0.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit declines 0.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 594.57 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings declined 0.54% to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 594.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 622.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales594.57622.07 -4 OPM %9.277.34 -PBDT52.2447.99 9 PBT19.7620.43 -3 NP14.6314.71 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Puravankara reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Puravankara reports standalone net loss of Rs 36.21 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lexoraa Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lexoraa Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the September 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) standalone net profit declines 95.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon