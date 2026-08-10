Jupiter Wagons wins two BESS project from WBSEDCL

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) has emerged as the successful bidder for two standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects with a combined capacity of 100 MW/400 MWh conducted by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL). The projects, located at Jeerat and Kharagpur, were secured through e-reverse auctions conducted under a Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB). The projects will be executed and operated through JEM, subsidiary of JWL, further strengthening its presence in India's battery energy storage segment.

This involves supply and commissioning of an approximately Rs 400 crore of BESS project and will operate under a 15-year BOO model with WBSEDCL. The long-term operating model provides JEM with enhanced revenue visibility while strengthening its presence in India's rapidly expanding energy storage market.

The latest wins add significant scale to Jupiter Electric Mobility's existing BESS business, which increases its order book to approx. 500 MWh, valued at over Rs 500 crore. JEM Energy is building a sizeable portfolio across India's emerging BESS market, targeting a BESS order book of approximately Rs 1,000 crore by FY27; reflecting its confidence in the structural growth opportunity for energy storage in India.