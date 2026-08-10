BLUECLOUDS signs USD 150M statement of work with SpaceX

To design, build and operate integrated AI compute, cybersecurity and data centre solutions at scale

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions today announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions USA (BCSSL-USA), has executed Statement of Work No. 1 (SOW) with SpaceX International, MY. The SOW is issued under and incorporated into the Master Services Agreement between the parties dated 09 July 2026, and provides for a minimum contractual commitment of USD 150,000,000 over an eighteen-month term, subject to the terms and conditions of the executed agreements.

The engagement represents a significant step in BCSSL's expansion into large-scale AI infrastructure, cybersecurity, telecommunications and data-Centre solutions for global clients.

Under the SOW, BCSSL-USA will design, build, integrate, secure, connect and operate a dedicated, sovereign-grade AI compute and data-Centre platform for SpaceX International Ltd, MY, spanning four sectors: AI Infrastructure (USD 70 million), Cybersecurity (USD 25 million), Telecommunications (USD 25 million) and Data Centre Solutions (USD 30 million). Services will be delivered across five phases over six quarterly billing periods, commencing with assessment and design and culminating in managed operations from the sixth quarter onward.

Deliverables include GPU/accelerator cluster build-out, MLOps and model-serving infrastructure, a Security Operations Centre with SIEM/SOAR deployment, core network and NOC-managed connectivity, and data-Centre build, commissioning and disaster-recovery capability, governed by defined service levels for platform, network and facility availability.