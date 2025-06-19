Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Just energy partners with HCLTech for AI-led business transformation

Just energy partners with HCLTech for AI-led business transformation

Image

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
HCLTech has been selected by Just Energy, a leading US-based energy supply company, to enhance Just Energy's operations and customer experience. HCLTech will leverage its integrated Digital Process Outsourcing solutions suite and GenAI platform AI Force to enhance operational efficiency across Just Energy's IT, finance, analytics, customer care, sales and renewals functions. HCLTech will also deploy digitalCOLLEAGUE, its comprehensive and role-specific single-UI platform and Toscona, its business process optimization suite, to improve workforce collaboration and business process management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jio Financial buys 7.90 crore JPBL shares from SBI for Rs 104.54 crore

Jio Financial buys 7.90 crore JPBL shares from SBI for Rs 104.54 crore

Espire Hospitality jumps 13% in eight days

Espire Hospitality jumps 13% in eight days

Electronics Mart India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Electronics Mart India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Siemens Energy India lists strong, but slips 5% from opening as gains fizzle

Siemens Energy India lists strong, but slips 5% from opening as gains fizzle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon