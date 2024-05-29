Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 229.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.52% to Rs 62.40 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 229.10% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 62.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.68% to Rs 8.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.46% to Rs 175.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
