Jyoti consolidated net profit rises 31.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.24% to Rs 108.10 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 31.67% to Rs 8.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 73.24% to Rs 108.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.30% to Rs 16.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.67% to Rs 244.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 175.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales108.1062.40 73 244.92175.35 40 OPM %8.698.75 -7.016.74 - PBDT9.806.67 47 20.9313.53 55 PBT7.674.95 55 15.717.23 117 NP8.196.22 32 16.238.44 92
