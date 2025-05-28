Sky Gold & Diamonds consolidated net profit rises 180.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.12% to Rs 1058.17 croreNet profit of Sky Gold & Diamonds rose 180.46% to Rs 38.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.12% to Rs 1058.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 513.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 227.72% to Rs 132.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 103.27% to Rs 3548.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1745.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1058.17513.38 106 3548.021745.48 103 OPM %5.964.93 -5.534.43 - PBDT53.8320.27 166 184.9660.45 206 PBT50.2218.13 177 174.2254.09 222 NP38.1713.61 180 132.6640.48 228
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content