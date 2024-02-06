Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 35.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 61.92 croreNet profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 35.31% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales61.9266.61 -7 OPM %33.1924.52 -PBDT21.8016.50 32 PBT21.5116.15 33 NP16.4412.15 35
