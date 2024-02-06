Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jyoti Resins and Adhesives standalone net profit rises 35.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Sales decline 7.04% to Rs 61.92 crore
Net profit of Jyoti Resins and Adhesives rose 35.31% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 7.04% to Rs 61.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 66.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales61.9266.61 -7 OPM %33.1924.52 -PBDT21.8016.50 32 PBT21.5116.15 33 NP16.4412.15 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 43.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty climbs above 21,850; oil &amp; gas shares rally for 3rd day

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 43.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon