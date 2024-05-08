K E C International consolidated net profit rises 110.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.58% to Rs 6164.83 croreNet profit of K E C International rose 110.27% to Rs 151.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.58% to Rs 6164.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5525.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.00% to Rs 346.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.23% to Rs 19914.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17281.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
