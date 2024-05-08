Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 2901.85 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.82% to Rs 1729.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1273.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.95% to Rs 12382.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11799.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 6.21% to Rs 300.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 2901.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2689.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.