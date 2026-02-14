K G Denim reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.93% to Rs 8.53 crore

Net Loss of K G Denim reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 33.93% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.5312.918.91-61.81-1.21-9.83-5.67-13.49-4.20-9.92

