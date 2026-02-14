Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dynamic Microsteppers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Dynamic Microsteppers reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

