Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 362.85 crore

Net profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 3.21% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 362.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 299.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.362.85299.8812.4713.2233.2127.9415.5615.3911.5911.23

