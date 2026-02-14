Hariom Pipe Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 362.85 croreNet profit of Hariom Pipe Industries rose 3.21% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 362.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 299.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales362.85299.88 21 OPM %12.4713.22 -PBDT33.2127.94 19 PBT15.5615.39 1 NP11.5911.23 3
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST